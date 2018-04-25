Philly POPS President and CEO Frank Giordano Appointed as Executive Director of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--The Office of the Chair of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission, a federally appointed body in charge of planning and developing the commemoration of the 250 th Anniversary of the founding of the United States, has appointed Frank Giordano, President and CEO of the Philly POPS, as Executive Director.

July 2026 marks the 250 th anniversary of American Independence. In July 2016, both Chambers of Congress unanimously passed the United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act of 2016. The Semiquincentennial Commission was formed by the United States Congress to prepare an overall program for commemorating the 250 th Anniversary of the founding of the United States and the historic events preceding that anniversary. The 33 member body is comprised of members of Congress, private citizens and federal officials.

The Commission is tasked with developing a report with recommendations to the President and to Congress within the first two years of formation. The Commission will observe and commemorate not only the Revolution, but also the full history of the U.S. leading up to the 250 th Anniversary. Official meetings will be held at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

The first official meeting of the Commission will be held on May 30, 2018.

“I am privileged and humbled to represent the United States as we honor this civic milestone,” said Frank Giordano. “Alongside the rest of the Commission, we will work to ensure America’s 250 th Anniversary embodies the past, present and future of this beautiful country.”

The Philly POPS is the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States. Since joining the POPS in 2011, Giordano created a for-profit strategy for a once struggling non-profit. He has led the organization to unprecedented success in ticket sales, contributed revenue, community engagement and programming.

Giordano’s comprehensive history of philanthropy has included leadership roles on many non-profit Boards and personal support of many iconic civic institutions. As a leader in the promotion of the arts, he was appointed by the President of the United States to the Advisory Committee on the Arts of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He has served as Chairman of Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. The Frank and Dottie Giordano Responsibility Scholarship financially supports working Rutgers Camden students while they gain business experience in unpaid internships. As Chairman of the Abraham Lincoln Foundation, he raised $10 million to open the Sir John Templeton Heritage Center, which provides the public with access to the Union League’s substantial archive of significant historic material. He is a former President of the Union League of Philadelphia, where he is currently a member.

Giordano has received many honors and awards for his work, including the prestigious Order of the Merit of the Italian Republic by the Ambassador of Italy, the Philadelphia Business Hall of Fame Award, the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s inaugural Platinum Award, and a City Council of Philadelphia Citation.

