Request Free Proposal – Read Our Market Intelligence Case Study on the Plastic Material Handling Equipment Industry

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the plastic material handling equipment market. A renowned plastic material handling equipment manufacturer wanted to respond rapidly to invisible interruptions to attain a competitive edge in the material handling equipment market space.

Infiniti’s Market Intelligence Solution Helps a Renowned Plastic Material Handling Equipment Manufacturer Develop Strategies

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, “The global plastic material handling equipment industry will see a lot of exciting new developments shortly and is expected to help its customers increase their ROI.”

Factors like the growing emphasis on automation of production processes are driving the global market for plastic material handling equipment market. Major factors like automation of production processes in the manufacturing industry, against a backdrop of growing pressure to improve raw materials, energy, and resource consumption are powering the market’s growth. The other promising factors include technological innovations and increasing investments in plant upgrades in the industrial products manufacturing segments.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to build a single customer view to recover their customer segmentation strategies based on customer value. The client was able to develop an intelligence-driven supply chain strategy that would increase their supply chain’s competence and effectiveness.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005884/en/

