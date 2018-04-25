Socure Appoints Tom Thimot as its New CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Socure, the leading provider of predictive analytics for digital identity verification, today announced that veteran technology executive Tom Thimot has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Tom brings decades of management experience scaling sales and operations at private and public technology companies, and will align the company to capitalize on the explosive demand for its digital identity verification service across key industry sectors. Sunil Madhu, founder and original CEO, will focus on platform innovation and work with Tom on new market opportunities as Socure’s new Chief Strategy Officer.

New Socure CEO Tom Thimot (center) joins co-founders Sunil Madhu, Chief Strategy Officer (left) and Johnny Ayers, Senior Vice President (right), to lead company's next phase of expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tom and I worked together at Netegrity to grow the identity and access management business many years ago,” said Sunil Madhu. “I'm thrilled to work with him again at Socure and glad to pass the baton so he can help us accelerate the next phase of our growth as a pioneer of trust in digital identity.”

Tom Thimot joins Socure from Clarity Insights, where as CEO he built the company into the largest big data analytics consultancy in the US, significantly increasing revenues and shareholder value. Previously, he was COO of Kazeon (acquired by EMC), CEO of GoRemote (acquired by IPass), EVP Worldwide Sales, Service and Support for Netegrity (acquired by Computer Associates) and CEO of CaseCentral (acquired by Guidance Software).

“I couldn’t be more excited to join my longtime friend and colleague Sunil and the entire Socure team. We are the first company to solve the digital identity verification issues that plague every consumer-facing company by applying advanced data science to online, offline and social data,” said Tom Thimot. “The market opportunity and applications for Socure’s technology span a wide range of industries. We are in the right place at the right time. I look forward to further accelerating our expansion, while maintaining Socure’s focus on customer satisfaction and innovation.”

About Socure Socure is the leader in high-assurance digital identity verification. The company’s predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to trusted online/offline sources including email, phone, address, IP address, social media and traditional GLBA/DPPA data to authenticate identities in real-time. The Socure ID+ platform reduces fraud by up to 90 percent, lowers manual review/knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. For more information visit www.socure.com.

CONTACT: Marc Gendron PR for Socure

Marc Gendron, 781-237-0341

marc@mgpr.net

