Libelium Adds Interoperability with AVEVA’s Insight, Powered by Wonderware Online Cloud Platform to Speed up Industrial IoT Adoption

ZARAGOZA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Libelium announces integration has been successfully achieved with AVEVA ’s Insight, powered by Wonderware Online cloud platform. This integration adds new compatibility to the IoT Gateway Meshlium that now supports native publishing to AVEVA’s Insight cloud.

This integration enables any member of the IoT community to instantly receive proactive, actionable insights about their IoT data on desktop, tablet, mobile or wearables. Users can easily connect, collect, analyze and visualize data from any sensor, and any industrial asset, across any communication protocol.

“Libelium and AVEVA are marrying the cost-effectiveness of IoT connectivity with the robust, secure and domain specific operational technologies of the industrial world”, states Alicia Asín, CEO at Libelium.

This agreement means that the Insight publisher will be available to anyone using the Meshlium IoT Gateway device and associated sensors. The native connectivity between the two solutions enables users to access their data anywhere, anytime and on any device resulting in better, faster data-driven decisions.

Insight, powered by Wonderware Online, provides an easy, frictionless step towards a larger digital transformation strategy that can reinvent the customer experience, increase operational efficiencies, and lead to new revenue generating service-based business models. All available at a low-cost annual subscription.

“For industrial companies, digital transformation powered by the cloud and IoT is a strategic necessity to continue to stay competitive, relevant and differentiated ” said Saadi Kermani, Director of Digital Engagement at AVEVA, “Our deep industry expertise and Industrial Software Platform, combined with Libelium’s technology, will help companies –large or small – take their first steps into their successful digital transformation journey, today.”

AVEVA has been steadily expanding its cloud capabilities – which coupled with deep industry expertise – enablesLibelium customers to both incrementally and safely improve their existing business, while positioning themselves to take advantage of exciting new opportunities.

Insight, powered by Wonderware Online, is a secure managed AVEVA solution that allows companies to quickly and easily consolidate data, from multiple sources, in the cloud.

Meshlium IoT Gateway provides an innovative low-cost method of capturing data – making it feasible to augment existing instrumentation with low-cost solutions that measure and monitor performance of equipment 'black holes'. So where previously it was too expensive, or difficult, to instrument assets – for instance raw material stockpiles – the Industrial IoT (IIoT) makes it a reality.

