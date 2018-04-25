HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) , has announced its partnership with active lifestyle brand Outdoor Voices to create an innovative footwear collection featuring the Clifton 4 style for Spring 2018. The collection will be available exclusively at Outdoor Voices’ retail stores, as well as hokaoneone.com and outdoorvoices.com, starting April 25.

The collection marks the first collaboration for HOKA and Outdoor Voices. Featuring the Clifton 4 — a beloved style from HOKA’s award winning Clifton line of lightweight, well-cushioned running shoes — it comes in three tonal color updates, inspired by the colors in Outdoor Voices’ newly released Running Collection.

“We are thrilled to partner with Outdoor Voices to introduce a special edition Clifton 4 collection that will tie together performance-based and active lifestyle brands,” said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. “The HOKA and Outdoor Voices collection reflects the growing popularity of versatile footwear that blends athletic performance with everyday lifestyle.”

The HOKA and Outdoor Voices special edition Clifton 4 will retail for $140. The collection will be available in pale blush and mist green colorways for women and midnight navy for both women and men.

“Running is a key part of my daily routine.” said Tyler Haney, Outdoor Voices’ Founder and CEO. “HOKA makes my favorite shoe to run in, and it’s been exciting to work together to bring our first collaboration to life — and to give our customers their first opportunity to wear head-to-toe OV.”

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is the fastest growing premium running shoe brand in the world. Two life-long runners launched HOKA in 2009, after years spent handcrafting and shaping lightweight shoes with extra-thick midsoles. Initially embraced by ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, HOKA now offers shoes for all types of athletes who enjoy the unique ride the shoes provide. For more information visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #hokaoneone.

About Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is an active lifestyle brand that makes Technical Apparel for Recreation. Founded on the belief that exercise doesn’t have to be defined by performance and competition, the brand celebrates approaching activity with humor, and delight. Outdoor Voices is Headquartered in Austin, TX, with retail locations and a growing community of recreationalists nationwide.

