New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--For too long, consumers have believed that the only way to truly get their dishes immaculately clean is to wash them before they go into the dishwasher and then inspect them and re-wash them once they come out. In doing so, they’ve taken the dishwasher’s job away from it, and made a lot of work for themselves. Similar to a helicopter parent, these Helicopter Cleaners hover and swarm, lacking the confidence their dishwasher can succeed on its own.

"The Goldbergs" star Wendi McLendon-Covey has fun encouraging helicopter cleaners to let go of their time-consuming dishwashing habits and anxiety at a Cascade event on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. The comedian partnered with Cascade to promote the new Cascade Platinum, the detergent that helps your dishwasher perform at its best. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Cascade/AP Images)

To reassure Helicopter Cleaners, Cascade is launching a new and improved Cascade Platinum formula, packing the most concentrated cleaning power in every ActionPac. The new ActionPacs unleash three different cleaning agents to dissolve food, lift it off and rinse it away. With the resulting immaculate clean, Helicopter Cleaners can let go of their time-consuming dishwashing habits.

“The detergent you use in your dishwasher makes a real difference,” said Kristine Decker, Brand Director, North America and Global Dish Care at Procter & Gamble. “With new Cascade Platinum, the dishwasher can perform at its best and consumers can start trusting their dishwashers again, to be dish washer, and stop themselves from being Helicopter Cleaners.”

Cascade partnered with Wendi McLendon-Covey in New York City on April 24 to reinforce how to break the cycle of being a Helicopter Cleaner with the help of some tough love “therapy” sessions. Guests were able to see the actual inside of a dishwasher via “dish cams” to see how Cascade Platinum works to produce sparkling clean dishes—without the hovering.

“As a diagnosed Helicopter Cleaner, I know that the idea of leaving your dishes all alone in the dishwasher can make you a little anxious from time to time,” said McLendon-Covey. “That’s why I want to help other Helicopter Cleaners relax, and let their dishwasher be a dish washer! New Cascade Platinum is the detergent that finally allows you to stop hovering and trust your dishwasher to be just that – a dish washer.”

Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Detergent and Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner have both been named Product of the Year winners for 2018. Cascade Platinum and Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner have received top honors in the Dish Care category of the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer insights.

Cascade Platinum is available at mass merchandise outlets, grocery retailers, home improvement stores and e-retail sites throughout the U.S. Try it risk-free today. For more information on the Cascade family of products and to post Cascade Platinum product reviews, visit www.cascadeclean.com.

About Cascade

In 1953, Cascade entered the automatic dishwashing market with claims of “spotless dishes” to the four percent of households with dishwashers. The fast-moving world of household innovations was just in its beginning stages, and Cascade stayed at the forefront for the next 50 years by developing a range of automatic dishwashing products perfect for a variety of families, needs, and lifestyles. Today, with decades of experience and dishwashers in more than 60-percent of households, Cascade continues to grow, striving for immaculate dishes every time with its brilliant automatic dishwashing powders, gels, pacs, and additives.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 30 years ago, POY currently operates in 37 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer insights. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar TNS

Kantar TNS is one of the world’s largest research agencies with experts in over 90 countries. With expertise in innovation, brand and communication, shopper activation and customer relationships we help our clients identify, optimize and activate the moments that matter to drive growth for their business. We are part of Kantar, one of the world’s leading data, insight and consultancy companies. Find out more at www.tnsglobal.com

