Ron Griggs Joins Avaya as Vice President for System Integrator Relations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced Ron Griggs has joined the company as vice president, System Integrator Relations. In this role, Griggs will work closely with leading System Integrators (SIs) worldwide, heading the go-to-market strategy that will bring together the quality resources, tools and assets to drive joint success and growth.

Griggs and his team will develop and manage SI relationships across functional areas, from business and offering development, to sales and marketing. SIs play an increasingly significant role guiding customer planning and decision making to introduce emerging technologies designed to enhance and grow their business. Integration with Avaya’s industry-leading portfolio of unified communications and contact center platforms can amplify the business impact.

“As a proven strategist who delivers business growth with partners, Ron Griggs is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “He has a deep understanding of the needs and requirements in engaging and building new practices with SIs as we expand our partner ecosystem to deliver differentiated business value to customers.”

Griggs comes to Avaya from Deloitte, where he was responsible for alliance sales executive management for Cloud, Digital, Networking and Security Vendors. He also spent more than 20 years at Accenture, ultimately serving as a managing director/partner for over a decade in a tenure marked by significant revenue and market share growth. Griggs earlier career includes stints at Sequent Computer Systems, which was acquired by IBM, Robec Distributors and Unisys. He is a graduate of DePaul University, with a BS degree in management and marketing.

“SIs are proving to be great enablers for digital transformation, although it becomes a greater challenge for them to understand how to map and merge the many diverse technologies available into highly functional systems that will bring the greatest benefits to a business,” said Griggs. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with these partners, helping them learn what our solutions offer, and exploring how we can integrate with other technologies to deliver innovative business models and entirely new value for themselves and their clients.”

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services and devices for businesses of all sizes. Our open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers, and their customers. Our professional planning, support and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Avaya Holdings Corp. is traded on the NYSE under the ticker AVYA. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com

