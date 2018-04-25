Jake Tapper turns to fiction for 'The Hellfire Club'

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper, veteran newsman and debut novelist, isn't quite used to being on the receiving end of questions.

The CNN anchor is promoting "The Hellfire Club." It's a thriller set in 1950s Washington, featuring an imaginary congressman, Charlie Marder, and a supporting cast of very real public figures, from Dwight Eisenhower to John F. Kennedy to Joe McCarthy.

Says Tapper: "When people come to my set and I'm about to do an interview, I generally don't think at all that they're nervous. But then it's you in the chair yourself and you think, 'Wow, this is terrifying.'"