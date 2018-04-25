Quantros Announces New CEO: Trey M. Cook to Lead Delivery of Innovative Solutions that Drive Safer, Higher Quality Patient Care

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Quantros, the healthcare industry’s leading provider of safety, quality and performance analytics solutions, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Trey M. Cook as its new president and CEO. He succeeds John Trzeciak, an operating partner at Francisco Partners who served as interim CEO, and will continue to serve as a Quantros Board Member. An experienced leader in healthcare information technology, Trey demonstrates a passion for improving patient safety and patient satisfaction. Most recently, he achieved significant growth while leading Hill-Rom Corporation’s clinical communication business unit where he was responsible for all aspects of the global business.

“Trey exemplifies a spirit of innovation that will inspire industry leadership for Quantros as it strives to deliver solutions for healthcare safety, quality, and performance analytics to more people across the healthcare continuum,” says Chris Adams, partner at Francisco Partners. “Our entire team looks forward to working with Trey to achieve the full potential of Quantros’ mission.”

In his 20+ years of experience in healthcare information technology, Trey brings strong product leadership, combined with diverse go-to-market experiences across the healthcare continuum. While at Hill-Rom, Trey successfully refocused the nurse call business to patient safety and satisfaction resulting in double-digit growth. Prior to Hill-Rom, he held a variety of functional leadership positions in the healthcare IT divisions of McKesson Corporation and General Electric. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Cook says, “I look forward to building upon Quantros’ current leadership position as a trusted resource for safety and quality solutions. There is nothing more important than patient safety for our customers. Quantros is uniquely positioned to help hospitals and health systems enhance their safety and quality while improving cost, and we see a significant opportunity to expand the Quantros value proposition. It is meaningful for me and all of our employees to help our healthcare ecosystem strengthen its delivery of patient care. Whether today or tomorrow, we all need care.”

About Quantros

Quantros is a leading provider of software and services that advance healthcare quality and safety performance. Our Software-as a-Service (SaaS)-based applications help thousands of hospitals, retail pharmacies and some of the nation’s largest health systems to capture actionable intelligence they can use to improve outcomes, reduce risks and to reinforce their commitments to delivering safer, higher-quality value-based care. Health care purchasers and millions of consumers throughout the nation also rely on Quantros to identify superior value for their health care expenditures. For more information, visit www.quantros.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantros.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm, which specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled services businesses. Since its launch over 17 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $14 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

