Taiwan student accused of U.S. school murder plot “only wants to read comics”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In his first public appearance in 29 days, the Taiwanese student suspected of plotting a mass attack against his school in the United States told reporters Wednesday he “only wanted to read comics.”

An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), the son of celebrities Di Ying (狄鶯) and Sun Peng (孫鵬), was detained on March 26 after a fellow student reported a threat he made of planning a mass shooting at his school on May 1. Subsequent searches turned up large amounts of ammunition and a handgun he built himself, according to police statements.

At a preliminary hearing at a Pennsylvania court Wednesday morning local time, Sun arrived in handcuffs, and when Taiwanese journalists shouted questions at him, he replied that he only wanted to read comics, the Apple Daily reported.

The 18-year-old has been charged with making “terroristic threats” and possessing “instruments of crime,” while the Central News Agency reported that his attorney was willing to enter into a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Sun’s parents flew from Taiwan to the U.S. on March 30 and visited him at the Delaware County Jail in Pennsylvania on April 2.

Earlier, his mother told media that her son’s threats must have been a joke. School campuses in the U.S. have been the scene of several mass shootings in recent years, with 17 people killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last February 14.