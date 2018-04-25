CoreLink Names David Castleman Vice President of Research and Development

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--CoreLink, LLC, a fast growing, vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of spinal implant systems, announced today the recent appointment of David Castleman to the newly created position of Vice President of Research and Development.

CoreLink (www.corelinksurgical.com), a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of spinal implant systems with nearly half a century of surgical device expertise, recently appointed industry veteran David Castleman as Vice President of Research and Development to lead the company’s robust product development efforts with the expectation of 4 to 6 new spinal implant system product launches over the next year including Stand Alone interbodies, corpectomy cages, expandable devices, and an enhanced lateral platform and retractor system. (Photo: Business Wire)

“CoreLink draws on nearly half a century of surgical device manufacturing expertise. When combined with our robust internal capabilities, we are now well positioned to develop a wide array of new products to advance the state of spine care,” said Jay Bartling, founder and CEO of CoreLink, LLC. “We are excited to create this new position and believe David to be the perfect candidate for it. His engineering insight and product development rigor will help focus and leverage our capabilities in pursuit of our commitment to empower our surgeons’ performance and help improve their patients’ lives.”

Under the product development leadership of Mr. Castleman, CoreLink expects to launch multiple new implant systems in 2017 including a full direct lateral platform of products, Foundation™ 3D ALIF*, M3™ Stand-alone ALIF*, and Foundation Corpectomy*, all of which will feature the patent pending Mimetic Metal™ and StrutSure™ 3D printed titanium technologies. (*Not currently available for sale in the United States)

“I am pleased to join such a young and nimble yet broadly capable company,” said Castleman. “The vertical integration of CoreLink’s manufacturing provides significant advantages with regard to product development. The more intimate working relationship between engineering and manufacturing not only enhances its speed to market, but also facilitates better quality control and product improvement. We are going to make some great stuff.”

David adds more than 25 years of orthopedic device experience including 14 years in the spine industry. He gained expertise in international business development, marketing, and product development in positions with Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and Zimmer Biomet, respectively. David received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Memphis and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.

About CoreLink

CoreLink, LLC internally designs and manufactures more than 99% of its broad portfolio of spinal implant systems. CoreLink leverages this expertise through collaboration and a dedication to empowering surgeons with the highest quality and most effective instruments and implants possible. That is how CoreLink came to be known as The Source.

Be a part of something at The Source.

