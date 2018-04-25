Jam City Unveils its New Mobile Entertainment Franchise - Wild Things: Animal Adventure

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Jam City, a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world, today announced that is has developed an original mobile entertainment franchise: Wild Things: Animal Adventure. Introducing a cast of stunning, 3D animated animals, Wild Things: Animal Adventure sets players on a mission to help these personable creatures restore their homelands, giving purpose and personality to the gameplay. With the game coming soon to Android and iOS, pre-registration for Wild Things: Animal Adventure opens today, alongside the first look at the animal characters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005055/en/

Character Art from Jam City's Wild Things (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Wild Things: Animal Adventure, players set out on an expedition to rebuild the animals’ natural habitats, which have fallen into disrepair. Players earn magic leaves by beating match-3 puzzles, which are used to replant trees, renew waterfalls and other tasks that rejuvenate the animals’ homelands. Meeting new characters along the way, each level combines puzzle gameplay with an animal’s unique story, entertaining players as they advance through the narrative.

“ Wild Things: Animal Adventure delivers the spectacular visual and storytelling impact of an animated television or web series to mobile platforms,” stated Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “With engaging characters that connect with players, Wild Things: Animal Adventure enriches Jam City’s portfolio of hit titles with a deeper, story-driven style of gameplay. Based on extremely positive feedback from consumer testing, we believe we have a one-of-a-kind entertainment franchise in the making, and we can’t wait to introduce Wild Things: Animal Adventure to the world later this year.”

In Wild Things: Animal Adventure, the puzzles themselves have a purpose, as game modes like ‘Free Parakeets’ and ‘Feed the Baby Panda’ give players a goal within each level. As the story progresses, new animal characters are unlocked, each with a unique personality and signature power-up that players earn by completing levels. Sharing their success, players can connect and compete with friends in challenging puzzles and show off the endearing creatures they have helped along the way.

“ Wild Things: Animal Adventure showcases Jam City’s strengths as both a hit-game developer and an innovative mobile entertainment company,” said Josh Yguado, President and COO of Jam City. “Our world-class art, storytelling and engineering teams collaborated with leading comedy writers and talent to shape this title, as well as our fans, who provided invaluable feedback and enthusiasm along the way. We’re excited for the future of this amazing franchise and can’t wait for Wild Things: Animal Adventure to hit the app stores!"

Pre-register for Wild Things: Animal Adventure at www.jamcity.com/wildthings to receive updates and information about the game, as well as a special bonus at the game’s launch.

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogota and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and consumer insights.

EDITOR’S NOTE: To download supporting assets for Wild Things: Animal Adventure, please visit:

Game trailer YouTube link:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005055/en/

CONTACT: Jam City

Sarah Ross, 310-924-1404

sarahr@jamcity.com

or

Dana Whitney, 415-359-7006

dwhitney@jamcity.com

or

ONE PR Studio (for Jam City in the US)

Kjell Vistad | Gilberto Williams-Gamboa

510-893-3271

jamcity@oneprstudio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ITALY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE

SOURCE: Jam City

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005055/en