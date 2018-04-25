W2O and Giants Community Fund Announce Charitable Partnership to Support Junior Giants and other Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--W2O and the Giants Community Fund announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance the Fund’s impact and charitable reach. Working with W2O, a SF-based network of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing and communications firms, the Fund aims to broaden its outreach to recruit and retain more volunteers, participants and donors. The Fund’s goal is to ultimately assist more youth in underserved communities through its free youth baseball and softball program, Junior Giants, and additional programs in education, health and violence prevention.

The Giants Community Fund, an award-winning public charity, is committed to using its unique position in the non-profit community to effect positive change, especially for youth and families in challenged areas. Since 1994, Junior Giants, the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, has fostered leadership in boys and girls ages 5-18 years old through a free, noncompetitive baseball program. Junior Giants reaches nearly 25,000 children in 90 leagues annually. For the first time, 15 leagues will also offer softball in addition to baseball this season.

“I have had the privilege of watching the Giants Community Fund evolve over the years and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and their families. We are excited to continue extending the reach of the Junior Giants program and our other community endeavors through this strategic partnership with W2O by leveraging their expertise, resources, and talent,” said Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund.

In supporting the organization, W2O will employ traditional media relations tactics in addition to paid, earned and social media, content strategy, and analytics insights, to expand the reach of the Giants Community Fund. The Fund will also work with W2O to grow community engagement with hard-to-reach audiences residing in areas served by the 90 Junior Giants leagues spanning California, Nevada and Oregon by showcasing the positive impact of its programs.

“We are honored to join forces with the Giants Community Fund in the exceptional work being done throughout the region,” said Jim Weiss, CEO of W2O. “We look forward to utilizing a community-focused culture and analytics-based approach to seize new opportunities to serve the people in our neighborhoods, towns and cities. This organization is close to home for us in the Bay Area, and investing in our local communities is important to us across our network of offices.”

About the Giants Community Fund

The Giants Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, collaborates with the San Francisco Giants by using baseball as a forum to encourage underserved youth and their families to live healthy, productive lives. The Fund supports Junior Giants leagues throughout Northern California, Nevada and Oregon and provides assistance to targeted community initiatives in the areas of education, health and violence prevention. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated over $28 million to various community programs. For more information, please visit: jrgiants.org.

About W2O

Founded in 2001 and led by CEO Jim Weiss, W2O is an independent network of complementary analytics and insights-driven digital marketing and communications firms focused on integrated business solutions for some of the world’s most innovative companies and products. The firm employs nearly 700 people in a dozen offices across the United States and in Europe. W2O employs proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches to design precise communications and marketing strategies, engagement and activation that deliver sustained business results. For more information, please visit: w2ogroup.com.

