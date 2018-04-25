  1. Home
Elneny should be fit for World Cup with Egypt, Wenger says

By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 20:04

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says midfielder Mohamed Elneny should be fit to play for Egypt at the World Cup.

Elneny hurt his left ankle and was carried off on a stretcher during Arsenal's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Wenger says Elneny "is out certainly for the rest of the season (for Arsenal) ... but I think he will be available to Egypt at the World Cup."

Egypt has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and opens its Group A campaign on June 15 against Uruguay.