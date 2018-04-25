Taipei to conduct workplace safety inspections targeting logistics, trucking, and bus industries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) instructed the city’s Department of Labor (DOL) to step up workplace safety inspections targeting the logistics, trucking, and bus industries on the heels of the drowsy-driving-related crash on a national highway killing two police officers and one truck driver on April 23.



DOL Commissioner Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶) said that the Labor Inspection Office will implement a special inspection project to make sure requirements on safe driving practices are met.



The agency has called for all sectors to deal with overwork-related problems in the logistics, freight transport, and bus industries, Lai said. Companies that employ truck or bus drivers are liable to prevent driver fatigue and comply with related requirements, she added.



According to Lai, the inspections will focus on whether drivers work continuously for more than 12 hours; whether drivers receive at least 11 hours’ break between shifts; and whether drivers are on duty more than six consecutive days.



Any violation and negligence on the part of either employers or drivers of these rules may result in drowsy driving, posing serious threats to the safety of drivers and the general public, Lai said.