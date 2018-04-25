Incognito Launches Digital Home Experience Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Incognito Software Systems, a global provider of device and service management solutions for digital service providers, today introduced the Digital Home Experience Solution. The new offering enhances the existing Incognito Auto Configuration Server with improved digital channels, and analytics to address service quality challenges associated with complex, multi-device home WiFi networks. In production with a Tier 1 service provider, the solution is accelerating technical problem resolution, reducing operational costs with fewer truck rolls, while improving customer satisfaction.

“Digital transformation in the home network is accelerating, as service providers look to eliminate friction points such as how to automate the resolution of service quality issues,” said Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason. “It is in this context that Incognito’s new Digital Home Experience Solution is relevant. Communication service providers are investing in such solutions to boost customer satisfaction, deliver tangible operational efficiencies and potentially, enhance the customer experience index, in the highly competitive residential broadband market.”

Deployed at a Tier 1 Asia-Pacific service provider offering residential broadband services over fiber, DSL, and fixed LTE technologies, the Incognito solution is empowering customer service representatives (CSRs) by automating troubleshooting paths to easily resolve technical home WiFi issues for their residential subscribers. The solution has also been selected by triple-play broadband providers in Europe and Latin America to reduce the burden on customer care, and give network operations teams holistic insight into the home network to easily pinpoint problems and automate resolution, often before service quality is impacted.

The new solution extends the industry proven Incognito Auto Configuration Server with new capabilities that digitize operations and customer channels including:

Smart CSR capability improves first call resolution and reduces truck rolls by automating and guiding step-by-step issue resolution functions for CSRs such as resetting devices, remote speed tests, performing firmware upgrades, and changing user password credentials; Subscriber portal framework allows residential subscribers to troubleshoot and resolve issues, leveraging virtual technical assistant capabilities that operate independent of the operating system or device; Robust analytics deliver intelligence on a per home network, per device, per service basis including critical WiFi service analysis that offers deep insight into network and device behavior and can be leveraged to proactively address service quality issues; Extensible platform to manage any type of device, including TR-069 support for remote management, as well as supporting other device protocols such as SNMP.

“More than 80% of technical issues happen in the home WiFi network behind customer premise equipment (CPE) such as routers and set top boxes. With home WiFi supporting more Internet and smart home devices from various vendors, the impact is being felt on service quality. This means more calls into customer care who aren’t equipped to troubleshoot effectively, and need to escalate to field engineering,” said Ann Hatchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Incognito. “The Digital Home Experience Solution empowers network operations and customer care, and uniquely offers the home user automated troubleshooting paths to easily resolve technical issues. This means happier customers and a significant improvement in operational efficiency.”

About Incognito Software Systems Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides software and services to help service providers manage and monetize broadband services. Over 300 customers worldwide, including Cox, Claro, Globe, Foxtel, and Singtel, leverage Incognito solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber, LTE, and cable technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. The company is a division of the Volaris Group, an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. Visit www.incognito.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005050/en/

CONTACT: Media

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Miranda Pang, 604-688-4332

media@incognito.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005050/en