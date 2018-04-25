Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;WSW;10;74%;78%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;91;79;Mostly sunny;94;80;NNE;10;43%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;85;62;Cloudy;83;62;ENE;10;26%;55%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;70;58;Showers around;61;55;N;13;86%;87%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;56;46;Spotty showers;55;44;SW;18;65%;67%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;49;38;A morning shower;48;37;SE;8;54%;58%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Mostly cloudy;81;59;ESE;9;34%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;51;34;Becoming cloudy;48;35;SW;17;45%;14%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;ENE;8;50%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;83;56;Hazy and very warm;82;57;S;5;43%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;65;54;Rather cloudy;67;54;ENE;4;62%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;89;65;Becoming cloudy;91;64;SE;10;30%;63%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;73;ESE;4;86%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;93;71;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;SE;5;45%;39%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;82;A t-storm in spots;94;81;S;7;66%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;73;59;Showers and t-storms;69;58;WSW;7;72%;76%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Partly sunny;79;54;E;6;46%;5%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;83;58;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;NNW;4;46%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;67;45;A t-shower, cooler;56;43;W;14;66%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;65;49;A thick cloud cover;65;49;S;5;75%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;59;A t-storm around;80;61;E;8;64%;46%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;79;56;A little rain;60;44;WNW;7;70%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;57;43;A stray shower;56;43;WSW;12;59%;52%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;SW;5;51%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;81;61;A little p.m. rain;68;50;NW;9;53%;80%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;77;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;73;NNE;8;81%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;85;64;A stray thunderstorm;84;65;ENE;5;43%;75%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and warmer;71;49;More clouds than sun;69;55;WSW;7;51%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;76;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;63;NNW;12;35%;5%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;70;56;A stray shower;64;54;NNW;16;73%;49%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;84;67;Partly sunny;84;69;ESE;4;58%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;84;Sunshine and nice;99;84;SSE;11;63%;4%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunny intervals;50;36;Partly sunny;60;40;WNW;5;48%;27%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;6;74%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;52;43;Thundershowers;53;42;WSW;12;72%;76%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;76;67;Sunshine, pleasant;76;66;NNW;10;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;55;N;8;48%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;S;9;69%;24%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;Hazy and hot;108;81;ESE;5;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Decreasing clouds;57;35;SSE;9;46%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;Partly sunny;95;77;S;8;59%;55%;12

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;95;73;High clouds;91;72;SE;5;55%;26%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;54;41;Spotty showers;53;39;W;19;63%;69%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;67;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;N;8;41%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;Partly sunny;70;58;E;6;79%;55%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;77;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;71;NNE;6;88%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;Sunny and delightful;77;51;E;4;45%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;67;E;4;75%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;47;35;Spotty showers;51;35;W;10;67%;76%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;97;80;Partly sunny;94;79;SSE;8;65%;44%;13

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;80;71;Cloudy;79;72;E;10;80%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;72;A passing shower;82;68;NE;12;68%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;103;78;Hazy sun;100;76;SE;5;32%;10%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;Sunshine and hot;97;71;NNE;9;30%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;76;58;Sunny and very warm;79;58;ENE;8;59%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;85;77;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;E;8;78%;90%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;Mostly sunny;92;73;N;10;47%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Sunny and nice;76;52;NNW;6;50%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;79;49;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;NNW;5;25%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;95;78;Hazy sun;95;79;WSW;11;58%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;A t-storm in spots;77;56;SSE;5;59%;71%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;77;Plenty of sun;103;71;N;14;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;71;58;Partly sunny;70;51;NW;15;46%;67%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;E;11;61%;45%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;88;73;A t-storm around;89;73;SW;4;70%;82%;11

Kolkata, India;Nice with some sun;99;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;S;9;52%;52%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNW;5;76%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;34;A t-storm in spots;58;36;N;7;53%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;6;72%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;74;67;Turning sunny;73;65;S;7;75%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;NNW;10;66%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;58;43;An afternoon shower;56;44;SW;15;54%;69%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;73;53;Clouds breaking;72;53;S;6;70%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;5;75%;49%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;Mostly sunny;78;59;WSW;6;49%;19%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;NW;6;77%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A morning shower;85;74;NE;5;77%;79%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;80;Mostly sunny;95;79;E;8;48%;44%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;72;54;Cooler;63;51;S;9;67%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;NE;5;37%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Sunny and less humid;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;68;WSW;7;56%;29%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain this afternoon;57;43;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;W;13;63%;83%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;80;An afternoon shower;87;80;SSW;10;73%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;75;64;A t-storm or two;76;69;NNE;7;81%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;48;Cloudy, rain;51;43;WSW;5;76%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;60;44;Spotty showers;59;42;W;8;82%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny, low humidity;93;79;Hazy sun;90;78;NW;8;66%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;72;60;A t-storm in spots;76;61;NNW;8;71%;74%;8

New York, United States;Cooler, morning rain;56;52;Decreasing clouds;66;49;WSW;11;50%;10%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;87;64;Clouds and sun, warm;87;66;W;8;28%;6%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning rain;61;41;Cooler;49;35;SW;14;62%;70%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;63;51;Partly sunny, warmer;70;51;NE;6;52%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;55;33;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;SE;4;52%;73%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;53;43;Rain tapering off;54;35;WSW;12;75%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;84;77;Nice with some sun;83;75;NE;7;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NW;8;78%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, mainly late;84;75;Downpours;84;74;E;7;83%;96%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;63;44;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SSW;7;54%;36%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Nice with some sun;77;59;S;8;48%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;A t-storm around;95;79;S;6;62%;71%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;75;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;13;74%;70%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;5;53%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy with some sun;72;48;Cooler;62;42;W;13;44%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;77;40;Mostly cloudy;73;43;NW;7;48%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;54;Afternoon rain;66;53;NW;6;79%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;69;56;Partly sunny;69;55;SW;7;77%;15%;10

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;81;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;73;S;7;72%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;45;39;A little p.m. rain;43;36;NW;9;76%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;55;39;Spotty showers;55;40;SW;11;68%;83%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;ENE;6;70%;39%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A t-storm around;89;68;ENE;13;30%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Hazy sunshine;78;52;Sun and some clouds;78;53;NNW;7;54%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;51;39;Rather cloudy;49;36;W;9;75%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;62;49;Low clouds, then sun;61;52;W;11;72%;6%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Partial sunshine;82;64;ENE;6;68%;31%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;A shower in spots;85;75;SE;12;75%;54%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny, humid;75;67;WNW;4;90%;44%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;76;57;An afternoon shower;74;53;WSW;5;53%;46%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;80;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;SW;3;41%;9%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;85;73;ESE;5;71%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Mostly sunny;77;48;NNW;6;66%;4%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;Mostly sunny;79;51;NW;7;48%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;73;48;Variable cloudiness;71;49;W;5;49%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;E;6;50%;9%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;N;6;74%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;81;51;Showers and t-storms;79;52;SW;6;58%;77%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;A shower in spots;84;75;E;13;66%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;57;41;Spotty showers;52;41;WSW;5;70%;78%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;75;63;Partly sunny;75;63;S;17;66%;66%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;ESE;7;55%;31%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;48;37;Spotty showers;49;37;WSW;9;74%;76%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;69;52;Sunny and nice;74;52;N;8;43%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;64;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;49;NE;7;47%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and warmer;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;ENE;7;26%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Strong thunderstorms;65;61;A t-storm around;73;63;SSE;8;54%;66%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;82;54;Sunny and very warm;83;55;ENE;5;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;73;60;Nice with some sun;76;60;S;12;42%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;51;39;Decreasing clouds;54;37;NNW;11;63%;25%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;83;68;Partly sunny;89;66;ESE;14;37%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds, warm;85;63;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;11;50%;30%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;68;31;Clouds and sun;69;44;S;8;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;72;55;Sunshine;75;56;N;4;32%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds, warm;80;57;Cooler with rain;61;43;W;9;69%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;A t-storm around;92;74;E;5;64%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon rain;54;41;Spotty showers;54;37;WSW;12;72%;77%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;73;43;Spotty showers;62;41;W;10;49%;76%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;55;Mostly sunny;66;54;N;10;75%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;WSW;7;43%;25%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warmer with sunshine;76;45;Nice with sunshine;75;50;NE;4;36%;7%;9

