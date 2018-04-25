Poll: Younger Americans less apt to use unique passwords

Americans appear to be heeding some expert advice for keeping their passwords and online accounts safe.

A new poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 41 percent of Americans use unique passwords for most or all online services.

Only a third of adults under age 45 do so, however, compared to about half their elders.

Reusing passwords can expose people to rampant online data theft.

Another measure, committing passwords to paper, is generally considered secure so long as the list is kept from prying eyes.

The poll found older Americans more likely to write down their passwords — 56 percent of people aged 60 and older, compared to 20 percent of the under-30 crowd.