Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;16;74%;78%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;NNE;16;43%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;29;16;Cloudy;28;16;ENE;17;26%;55%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers around;16;13;N;21;86%;87%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;13;8;Spotty showers;13;7;SW;29;65%;67%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;9;3;A morning shower;9;3;SE;13;54%;58%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;ESE;14;34%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;11;1;Becoming cloudy;9;2;SW;27;45%;14%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;ENE;13;50%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;29;13;Hazy and very warm;28;14;S;9;43%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Rather cloudy;19;12;ENE;6;62%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;32;18;Becoming cloudy;33;18;SE;16;30%;63%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;ESE;6;86%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;SE;7;45%;39%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;28;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;11;66%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;23;15;Showers and t-storms;20;15;WSW;12;72%;76%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Partly sunny;26;12;E;9;46%;5%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;NNW;7;46%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;19;7;A t-shower, cooler;13;6;W;23;66%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;9;A thick cloud cover;18;9;S;8;75%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm around;27;16;E;13;64%;46%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;A little rain;15;7;WNW;12;70%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;14;6;A stray shower;13;6;WSW;20;59%;52%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;SW;8;51%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;27;16;A little p.m. rain;20;10;NW;15;53%;80%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;25;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;23;NNE;13;81%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;29;18;A stray thunderstorm;29;18;ENE;8;43%;75%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and warmer;22;9;More clouds than sun;21;13;WSW;11;51%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;17;NNW;19;35%;5%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;21;13;A stray shower;18;12;NNW;25;73%;49%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;7;58%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;Sunshine and nice;37;29;SSE;18;63%;4%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunny intervals;10;2;Partly sunny;15;5;WNW;8;48%;27%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;9;74%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;11;6;Thundershowers;11;6;WSW;19;72%;76%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;24;19;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;NNW;17;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;13;N;13;48%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;S;14;69%;24%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;26;Hazy and hot;42;27;ESE;8;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Decreasing clouds;14;1;SSE;14;46%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Partly sunny;35;25;S;13;59%;55%;12

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;35;23;High clouds;33;22;SE;7;55%;26%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;12;5;Spotty showers;12;4;W;30;63%;69%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;N;12;41%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;Partly sunny;21;15;E;9;79%;55%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;NNE;10;88%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and delightful;25;11;E;7;45%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;20;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;19;E;7;75%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;8;2;Spotty showers;11;1;W;16;67%;76%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;36;27;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;12;65%;44%;13

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;27;22;Cloudy;26;22;E;17;80%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;A passing shower;28;20;NE;20;68%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;39;25;Hazy sun;38;24;SE;9;32%;10%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Sunshine and hot;36;21;NNE;15;30%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;24;14;Sunny and very warm;26;15;ENE;14;59%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;E;14;78%;90%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny;33;23;N;17;47%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;NNW;10;50%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;NNW;9;25%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;35;26;Hazy sun;35;26;WSW;18;58%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;SSE;9;59%;71%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Plenty of sun;39;22;N;23;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;Partly sunny;21;10;NW;24;46%;67%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;18;61%;45%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;7;70%;82%;11

Kolkata, India;Nice with some sun;37;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;S;15;52%;52%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;76%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;1;A t-storm in spots;14;2;N;12;53%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;10;72%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;19;Turning sunny;23;18;S;12;75%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NNW;16;66%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;14;6;An afternoon shower;14;6;SW;24;54%;69%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;12;Clouds breaking;22;12;S;9;70%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;9;75%;49%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;WSW;9;49%;19%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;NW;10;77%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;NE;8;77%;79%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;E;12;48%;44%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Cooler;17;11;S;15;67%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NE;9;37%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Sunny and less humid;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;WSW;11;56%;29%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain this afternoon;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;13;3;W;20;63%;83%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;An afternoon shower;30;27;SSW;16;73%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;24;18;A t-storm or two;25;21;NNE;11;81%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;9;Cloudy, rain;11;6;WSW;8;76%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;16;7;Spotty showers;15;6;W;13;82%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny, low humidity;34;26;Hazy sun;32;26;NW;14;66%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNW;12;71%;74%;8

New York, United States;Cooler, morning rain;13;11;Decreasing clouds;19;10;WSW;18;50%;10%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;W;13;28%;6%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning rain;16;5;Cooler;10;2;SW;23;62%;70%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;Partly sunny, warmer;21;11;NE;9;52%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;13;0;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;SE;6;52%;73%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;11;6;Rain tapering off;12;2;WSW;19;75%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;29;25;Nice with some sun;29;24;NE;10;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;12;78%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, mainly late;29;24;Downpours;29;23;E;12;83%;96%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Mostly cloudy;16;7;SSW;12;54%;36%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Nice with some sun;25;15;S;12;48%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm around;35;26;S;10;62%;71%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;21;74%;70%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSE;8;53%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy with some sun;22;9;Cooler;17;5;W;20;44%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;25;4;Mostly cloudy;23;6;NW;11;48%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;Afternoon rain;19;12;NW;10;79%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;11;77%;15%;10

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;S;12;72%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;7;4;A little p.m. rain;6;2;NW;15;76%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;13;4;Spotty showers;13;4;SW;18;68%;83%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;9;70%;39%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm around;31;20;ENE;21;30%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Hazy sunshine;25;11;Sun and some clouds;26;12;NNW;11;54%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Rather cloudy;9;2;W;14;75%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;16;9;Low clouds, then sun;16;11;W;18;72%;6%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Partial sunshine;28;18;ENE;10;68%;31%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;SE;20;75%;54%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;20;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;WNW;6;90%;44%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;24;14;An afternoon shower;23;12;WSW;9;53%;46%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;SW;5;41%;9%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;ESE;9;71%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;9;NNW;10;66%;4%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;Mostly sunny;26;10;NW;11;48%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;23;9;Variable cloudiness;21;9;W;9;49%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;E;9;50%;9%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;10;74%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;10;Showers and t-storms;26;11;SW;9;58%;77%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;24;E;21;66%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;14;5;Spotty showers;11;5;WSW;7;70%;78%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;24;17;Partly sunny;24;17;S;27;66%;66%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;ESE;12;55%;31%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;9;3;Spotty showers;9;3;WSW;14;74%;76%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;20;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;N;13;43%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;18;8;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;9;NE;12;47%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and warmer;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ENE;12;26%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Strong thunderstorms;18;16;A t-storm around;23;17;SSE;14;54%;66%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and very warm;29;13;ENE;8;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;23;16;Nice with some sun;24;16;S;20;42%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;4;Decreasing clouds;12;3;NNW;18;63%;25%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;23;37%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds, warm;30;17;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;18;50%;30%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;20;-1;Clouds and sun;21;7;S;14;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;13;Sunshine;24;13;N;7;32%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds, warm;27;14;Cooler with rain;16;6;W;15;69%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm around;33;23;E;9;64%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon rain;12;5;Spotty showers;12;3;WSW;19;72%;77%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;23;6;Spotty showers;17;5;W;17;49%;76%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;13;Mostly sunny;19;12;N;16;75%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;WSW;11;43%;25%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warmer with sunshine;24;7;Nice with sunshine;24;10;NE;6;36%;7%;9

