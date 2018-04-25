Top Developments in the Semiconductor Industry| Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top developments in the semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor industry witnessed profitable growth in 2017. This year is anticipated to be a healthy one for semiconductor organizations, not only because of the growing demand in some new and existing end markets but also due to the supply restraints in key product categories that have resulted in strong pricing. Over the last few years, the semiconductor industry has witnessed a fantastic history of productivity, scientific innovation, wealth creation, and enablement of technologies and devices that have improved quality of life for humans.

“ World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (or WSTS) expects global semiconductor revenue to rise by 7% (year-over-year) in 2018,” says an industry expert from .

Top developments in the semiconductor industry:

Artificial intelligence: The adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) technology across various verticals is a substantial development that organizations in the semiconductor industry can expect this year. Apple and Samsung mobile handset makers have already brought AI functionality to smartphones. Also, the drone market is growing, and 2018 may see the commercial rollout of AI-powered drones throughout the world. Several industries ranging from healthcare to construction could adopt AI technology to expand efficiency and decrease costs in their business. It means that this trend could increase the earnings of semiconductor companies. Connected revolution (IoT): Semiconductors form the basis for enabling the developing Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The IoT revolution has not only increased the demand for semiconductor chips but has also shifted the value capture to software and solutions. To make the most of this opportunity, semiconductor companies need to change application engineering, marketing, sales, and product development approaches and reform go-to-market and monetization strategies. Autonomous vehicles: The onset of level-three autonomous vehicles on the road is the next significant development for the semiconductor industry. Google's Waymo aims to launch its autonomous ride-sharing service as early as 2018. Nvidia expects its Drive PX 2 platforms that deliver level-three autonomy to power some models of Toyota and Tesla. There could be some significant growth in Nvidia's and Intel's automotive revenue in 2018. Also, the consumption of electronic components for infotainment, safety, navigation and fuel efficiency has increased, which, in turn, will finally drive the demand for MCUs, analog ICs, and sensors.

