Twitter is profitable again in 1st quarter, grows overseas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is reporting its second profitable quarter with very strong profit and revenue numbers, sending shares up sharply in premarket trading.

The company posted earnings of $61 million Wednesday, or 8 cents per shares. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were 16 cents, which is 4 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue as $664.9 million, easily beating analyst projections of $609.9 million.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose 3 percent before the opening bell with the company seeing impressive overseas growth.

