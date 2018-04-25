  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore puts down 27-year-old polar bear born in tropics

By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 19:29

In this Dec. 26, 2013, file photo, Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics eats his birthday cake in his enclosure at the Singapore Zoo in Sin

In this May 29, 2013, file photo, Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics, swims in his new enclosure at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore. Inuka

In this May 4, 2007, file photo, then seventeen-year-old Inuka the polar bear emerges from the water at the zoo in Singapore. Inuka, the world's first

In this May 4, 2007, file photo, then seventeen-year-old Inuka the polar bear splashes water while performing water ballet, at the zoo in Singapore. I

In this June 11, 2008, file photo, then eighteen-year-old Inuka the polar bear is seen feeding in his enclosure at the zoo in Singapore. Inuka, the wo

SINGAPORE (AP) — Inuka, the world's first polar bear born in the tropics, has been put down by the Singapore Zoo.

The 27-year-old bear suffered from age-related ailments including arthritis. Its limbs were too weak to support an over 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) frame.

The zoo said this resulted in injuries to Inuka's abdomen and paws which did not respond well to weeks of intensive treatment.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which manages most zoos in the country, said Inuka was in discomfort and pain, and the zoo decided not to revive the bear after it had been anesthetized for a thorough health check.

Inuka was born in December 1990. He was Singapore's only remaining polar bear and is to be its last. The zoo says it will not keep any more polar bears.