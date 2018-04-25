The Latest: Israel welcomes Trump's hard line on Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

A top Israeli Cabinet minister says the Iran nuclear deal must be "fundamentally amended, and if not — cancelled."

Minister of Intelligence Israel Katz says Wednesday he was encouraged by President Donald Trump's stern threat to Iran during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron the day before. Katz says Iranian concessions were only ever made out of fear of economic sanctions. But he says the West made a mistake by not keeping up the pressure and signing an agreement with Iran too soon.

Katz says Macron and his European colleagues "must understand that putting heavy pressure on Iran today can prevent violence and perhaps war tomorrow."

Israel has been among the fiercest critics of the deal and has been urging Trump to follow through on his threat to cancel it.

___

3 p.m.

Iran's president has ruled out any changes or additions to the 2015 nuclear deal, in response to French efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the landmark agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during a state visit to Washington this week that there could be a way to move toward a "new agreement" that would address Trump's concerns.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that he had spoken to Macron at length, and "told him explicitly that we will not add anything to the deal or remove anything from it, even one sentence. The nuclear deal is the nuclear deal."

He suggested Macron has no right to amend an agreement signed by seven nations, referring to the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran.