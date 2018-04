NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Idle's book is coming out in October. Idle is calling the publication a "Sortabiography." Crown is calling Idle "A legend in his own lunchtime." His previous books include "The Greedy Bastard Diary: A Comic Tour of America" and the novel "The Road to Mars"