Constitution Capital Expands Research and Transaction Capabilities by Adding Two Professionals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Constitution Capital, a leading alternative asset manager focused on the North American middle market, is pleased to announce the addition of Timothy Asselin as Vice President and Matthew Bourdeau as an Associate to the firm’s team.

Mr. Asselin joins Constitution Capital from Meketa Investment Group where he was responsible for overseeing private equity and supporting general consulting clients. Prior to this, Mr. Asselin held roles at both AFC Pensions and State Street Corporation. Mr. Asselin earned his undergraduate degree with a major in business from Assumption College.

Mr. Bourdeau joins Constitution Capital from PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was responsible for valuation and strategic value consulting engagements across the life sciences, technology, business services and insurance industries. Mr. Bourdeau earned his undergraduate degree with a double major in economics and finance from Bentley University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim and Matt and feel their additions demonstrate our commitment to enhancing our firm’s human capital to support our continued growth,” said Daniel M. Cahill, Managing Partner of Constitution Capital. “Tim’s industry leading expertise in alternative investments will accelerate our in-house research capabilities supporting both our investment teams and limited partners in an ever-evolving asset class. Matt brings additional transactional capacity to our outstanding investment team supporting both our private equity and private credit businesses.”

About Constitution Capital Partners Constitution Capital, with offices in Boston and New York, is a leading alternative asset manager focused on private equity and private credit. The firm is a disciplined, value-oriented investor with a demonstrated track record of consistently generating top quartile returns. Constitution Capital is led by an experienced, cohesive team of investment professionals with significant experience investing in partnerships, direct equity, and opportunistic credit investments. For more information about Constitution Capital, please see: www.concp.com.

