Sarah Cannon Development Innovations Collaborates with Pivotal on Immuno-Oncology Trials

NASHVILLE, Tennessee & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Sarah Cannon Development Innovations announced today a new strategic collaboration with Pivotal to expand access to novel immunotherapies in early phase clinical trials in Europe. In late 2016, Sarah Cannon and Boehringer Ingelheim announced a strategic collaboration for a joint clinical development program in the U.S. for immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. Through Sarah Cannon´s collaboration with Pivotal, a European Contract Research Organization (CRO), patients in Europe will have greater access to innovative cancer therapies.

“The combined expertise in drug development and clinical research excellence of Pivotal and Sarah Cannon will enable us to accelerate research and provide access to novel investigational agents,” said Lourdes Huarte, PharmD, MBA, VP Regulatory and Clinical Operations, Pivotal. “We look forward to collaborating with these experts to impact the lives of people facing cancer throughout Europe.”

Through Sarah Cannon Development Innovations, a full-service, oncology-focused CRO, Sarah Cannon provides comprehensive clinical development services and operational delivery of Boehringer Ingelheim’s early stage development programs. With Pivotal’s expertise as a European CRO, the organization will facilitate rapid patient enrollment into clinical trials across selected sites in Europe.

“The collaboration with Pivotal to expand clinical research access in Europe further advances Sarah Cannon’s mission to bring the latest therapies to patients close to home,” said Dawn Sauro, President of Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. “Working together with Boehringer Ingelheim over the last two years has further accelerated drug development in immunotherapies that will continue to impact patients around the world.”

The expansion of Boehringer Ingelheim and Sarah Cannon’s joint clinical development program with the incorporation of Pivotal’s deep knowledge of the European populations in the clinical trials field will address a critical need for many cancer patients. Immunotherapy is showing very promising results for patients with unmet medical needs such as melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer among others. Immunotherapy has shown impressive response rates compared to standard chemotherapy, improving progression-free survival in this population with some patients experiencing long-lasting responses. This therapeutic approach is becoming available for more cancer populations, but despite these advances, there are still many cancer patients with unmet needs. The current trial program by Boehringer Ingelheim supported by Sarah Cannon as CRO, and to which Sarah Cannon expands the reach by collaborating with Pivotal, is focused on the clinical development of BI 754091 (anti- PD-1) and BI 754111 (anti-LAG- 3) monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors that mobilize the patient’s immune system to defeat cancer.

“As part of our dedication to transforming the lives of cancer patients, we are pleased to see that Sarah Cannon expands its reach by collaborating with Pivotal to help speed development of novel immunotherapies,” said Mehdi Shahidi, Global Medical Head Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The power of partnerships, such as the one Sarah Cannon and Pivotal are embarking on, brings together the best minds and capabilities to accelerate this dynamic area of research. This is in line with our goal to transform the lives of patients and help win the fight against cancer.”

About Pivotal

Pivotal was founded in 2001 by Dr. Ibrahim Farr on the principle that strategic medical advice and support should be the backbone of all clinical trials. After working for over two decades in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Farr recognized the need for a medium-sized CRO with a solid internal medical franchise that could act not only as the "doers" but also as the “co-thinkers” for their clients, through its strategic scientific advice. To date, we are the trusted advisor and counselor for many companies to deliver maximum value in their drug development programmes. We are a leading privately-held European CRO and, since inception, we have experienced a fast and steady organic growth in Europe.

Pivotal clients’ portfolio spans major pharmaceutical, biotechnological, medical device and nutrition companies, and we have long-standing relations with over 188 clients. Pivotal has extensive experience across major therapeutic areas and phases I to IV. Our highly customized teams bring to each client a combination of broad industry knowledge and operational excellence, to offer our clients fresh perspectives and breakthrough business insights. Additionally, we have built a strong oncology, innovative therapies, rare diseases and early phases hub that enables us to tackle our customers most difficult challenges, turning recommendations into concrete actions. By remaining true to our core principles and values, our vision is to become our client’s preferred outsourcing solution partner.

For more information, please visit www.pivotal.es.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA’s global cancer institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Sarah Cannon’s network of strategic sites includes more than 275 physicians who engage in research. The organization has led more than 300 first-in-man clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years.

Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations.

For more information, please visit www.sarahcannon.com.

