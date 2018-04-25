2 men from Rome arrested after attacking Liverpool fan

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police say two men from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault before a Champions League game that left a Liverpool fan in critical condition.

The injured 53-year-old man is being treated in the hospital after being caught up in what Merseyside Police say was an "altercation" between Liverpool and Roma fans outside Anfield ahead of Tuesday's match.

Liverpool said it is "shocked and appalled" by the incident, which was described by UEFA as a "vile attack."

UEFA said "the perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities."

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2. The second will be played in Rome next week.