‘Avengers: Infinity War’ hits theaters in Taiwan today

TAIPEI-- Marvel Studios' 19th film, "Avengers: Infinity War," is officially being released today (April 25) in Taiwan, while the release date in the United States is Friday, April 27.

According to Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki, about 30 countries around the world will premiere the movie before this Friday. In addition to Taiwan, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, and South Korea will all release the film on April 25.

Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Denmark, Germany Kuwait, Singapore, South Africa, and Poland are a few that will beginning showing the Marvel film on April 26.

However, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and India will release the film on April 27. Most of the Americas and Europe will also release the film on the new premiere date April 27.

Marvels' 'Avengers: Infinity War' is the third film of the Avengers series, the end of the third phase of Marvel films and the 19th movie of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvels' 'Avengers: Infinity War' is one of the biggest cinematic superhero collaborations in film history.

This film brings all of Marvel Studios superheroes together to fight the evil Thanos, who is on a mission to collect all the "Infinity Stones" in order to rule the universe. It is up to the Avengers to stop him and save the universe from his evil rule.

Marvels' 'Avengers: Infinity War' will feature all the title characters from the previous Marvel films and many other big Hollywood actors. The lineup includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen and many more.