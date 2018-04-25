Regent Taipei thanks mothers and presents elegant dining, rooms and shopping options

This year, Regent boasts a hotel-wide Mother’s Day celebration, showing gratitude towards mothers around the world and offering a complete luxury experience for those who are looking for an unique Mother’s Day gift. Aside from all Regent Taipei restaurants’ special Mother’s Day set menu, the patisserie will be presenting the elegantly royal Madame Marquise Cake.

Guests may also enjoy the Dear Mom Room Package which includes a complete luxury relaxation and indulgence, from the Oriental Beauty Tea SPA treatment, in-room afternoon tea set for two and Regent Galleria’s Mother’s Day shopping discount which offers a 10% discount.