The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dan Brown, the author of bestseller “The Da Vinci Code,” will visit Taiwan next month as part of an Asian journey.

The promotional tour will take the U.S. writer to Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Taipei, where he will stay from May 24 to 27, the Central News Agency reported.

The 2003 novel “The Da Vinci Code” gained him international repute amid opposition from the Catholic Church, which saw the adventure novel as an attack on its basic beliefs. The book has sold almost a million copies in Taiwan, according to CNA.

His most successful bestsellers feature Harvard symbology expert Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hanks in three movie adaptations, solving riddles in a different city. The stories often include conflicts between science and Christian religion.

Brown is specifically visiting Taiwan to promote the launch of the Chinese translation of his fifth Langdon novel, “Origin,” which is set in Spain, where he once studied.

His Taiwanese publisher said they will arrange a public event for his fans on May 26 at the oil company CPC Corp., Taiwan’s headquarters in Taipei because its auditorium can hold 700 people.

At Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair last year, Brown suggested he might visit China for research to set a future Langdon novel there.