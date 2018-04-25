Bus on way to ANZAC Day catches fire in Turkey; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a bus transporting New Zealanders to ANZAC Day ceremonies commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the World War I Gallipoli landings caught fire in northwestern Turkey. No one was hurt.

Anadolu Agency says that the bus caught fire late Tuesday near the town of Ayvacik, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the city of Canakkale. All 45 passengers and their Turkish tour guide safely evacuated before the fire engulfed the bus, the agency said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Gallipoli campaign was the first major military action fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps during World War I. Thousands attend commemoration services on the peninsula each year.