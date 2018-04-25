Malaysia releases photo of 1 assailant in Palestinian murder

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have released a photo of one of the two assailants who gunned down a Palestinian engineer this past weekend, and say the duo could still be in the country.

Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday's shooting of Fadi al-Batsh, an important member of Hamas. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Malaysian police earlier released computer-generated images of the two suspects, believed to be from Europe or the Middle East.

On Wednesday, National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said investigators found a motorcycle abandoned near the murder scene and were able to trace a photo of one of the suspects. He said the men were believed to have entered Malaysia in late January and could still be in the country.