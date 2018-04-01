Taiwan to post new representative in the Philippines after WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will post the director-general of its Department of International Organizations, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), in the Philippines after the World Health Assembly in late May, reports said Wednesday.

While pressure from China has made Taiwan’s participation in the May 21-26 World Health Organization event in Geneva, Switzerland, more and more unlikely, the issue still remains at the top of the agenda for the MOFA department, meaning that Hsu won’t be able to move to Manila until June, the Central News Agency reported.

The current representative in the Philippines, Gary Lin (林松煥), is retiring. Since 2016, Taiwan has been conducting a “New Southbound Policy” which focuses on the nations of South and Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

Hsu already served in Manila as the representative office’s deputy chief, and he also worked as a diplomat in South Africa, New York, Washington, D.C. and Tuvalu, CNA reported.