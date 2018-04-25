  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 13:07
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cabrera NYM 21 83 16 29 .349
Pham StL 20 69 19 24 .348
Arenado Col 20 70 11 24 .343
Herrera Phi 21 79 12 26 .329
Grandal LAD 18 67 11 22 .328
Hoskins Phi 22 67 16 22 .328
Swanson Atl 21 86 13 28 .326
Martinez StL 22 81 7 26 .321
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
Cain Mil 22 79 16 25 .316
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Story, Colorado, 18; FFreeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; Gsellman, New York, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.