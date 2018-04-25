  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/25 13:03
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 000 100 000—1 5 2
Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 1

Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Volstad, Santiago (5), Jones (8) and Castillo. W_Gonzales 2-2. L_Volstad 0-1. Sv_Diaz (9).

___

Minnesota 100 000 110—3 5 1
New York 011 120 30x—8 10 4

Berrios, Pressly (5), Duffey (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Sabathia, Betances (7), Robertson (7), Shreve (8), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Berrios 2-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (8), Judge (7), Sanchez 2 (5).

___

Boston 000 001 002 0—3 9 0
Toronto 030 000 000 1—4 5 0
(10 innings)

Porcello, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (10) and Leon, Vazquez; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Osuna (9), Clippard (10) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 3-0. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Granderson (3).

___

Oakland 000 001 110—3 8 0
Texas 000 001 010—2 6 0

Triggs, Dull (7), Treinen (8), Trivino (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Hamels, Bush (7), Diekman (8), C.Martin (9) and Chirinos. W_Triggs 2-0. L_Hamels 1-4. Sv_Casilla (1). HRs_Oakland, Canha (3).

___

Los Angeles 112 000 400—8 8 0
Houston 010 022 200—7 14 0

Ohtani, Alvarez (6), Johnson (6), J.Anderson (7), Ramirez (8), Bedrosian (8) and Maldonado; Morton, Peacock (5), J.Smith (7), Harris (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Johnson 2-0. L_J.Smith 1-1. Sv_Bedrosian (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (10), Simmons 2 (3). Houston, Fisher (1), McCann (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 021 200 302—10 15 1
Cleveland 001 000 011— 3 9 1

Chatwood, Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Farrell (9) and Contreras; Tomlin, Otero (4), T.Olson (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), Belisle (9) and R.Perez. W_Chatwood 1-3. L_Tomlin 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), Happ (3).

___

Milwaukee 004 000 100—5 12 0
Kansas City 000 110 000—2 6 0

Davies, Albers (7), Jennings (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Kennedy, B.Smith (4), Hill (7), Boyer (8) and S.Perez. W_Davies 2-2. L_Kennedy 1-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (3), Shaw (5). Kansas City, Perez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 000 304 000—7 11 1
Cincinnati 030 020 200 002—9 12 0
(12 innings)

McCarthy, Moylan (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Carle (9), Vizcaino (11), Fried (12) and Suzuki; Mahle, Garrett (7), Iglesias (9), W.Peralta (10), Hughes (10) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 1-2. L_Fried 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (4), Freeman 2 (4). Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (2), Votto (1).

___

Arizona 002 021 030—8 11 0
Philadelphia 003 001 000—4 7 1

Ray, Salas (5), Chafin (6), Hirano (7), De La Rosa (8), McFarland (9) and Avila; Velasquez, Arano (5), Hunter (6), Rios (7), Hutchison (8) and Alfaro. W_Salas 3-1. L_Velasquez 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Descalso (3), Avila (2), Dyson (1).

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 4 1
Colorado 250 010 00x—8 9 0

Lauer, Cimber (4), Makita (6), Maton (8) and Hedges, Ellis; Freeland, B.Shaw (8), Pounders (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 1-3. L_Lauer 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Story (6).

___

New York 010 030 010 1—6 6 0
St. Louis 200 210 000 0—5 10 0
(10 innings)

Wheeler, Harvey (5), Sewald (7), Gsellman (9), Familia (10) and Nido; Weaver, Leone (5), J.Hicks (7), Gregerson (8), Holland (9), Bowman (10) and Molina. W_Gsellman 3-0. L_Bowman 0-1. Sv_Familia (9). HRs_New York, Cespedes (5), Bruce (2). St. Louis, Pham (3).

___

Washington 000 300 000—3 6 0
San Francisco 102 001 00x—4 7 0

Roark, Kintzler (7), Madson (8) and Severino; Blach, Moronta (6), S.Dyson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Moronta 1-0. L_Roark 1-2. Sv_Strickland (5). HRs_Washington, Taylor (2). San Francisco, Belt (6), Williamson (3).