Taiwan Travel Act didn't infringe U.S. 'one-China policy': Former AIT Chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former American Institute in Taiwan Chairman Richard Bush said Tuesday that the Taiwan Travel Act is not at odds with Washington's "one-China" policy when asked by reporters after a forum in Washington.

Asked by the media after the forum for his opinion toward a recent comment made by former U.S. envoy to China J Stapleton Roy that the Act is threatening the one-China policy, Bush expressed disagreement, saying that the definition of the one-China policy is flexible and scenario-based, and also needs to take China's actions against Taiwan under consideration.

The senior fellow at the Brookings Institution added that Beijing is overreacting to U.S. policies towards the island.

On March 16, Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act to allow high-level Taiwanese officials to travel to the U.S. and meet with their U.S. counterparts.

Talking about the recent Chinese People's Liberation Army military drill near the coast of Fujian Province, Bush said it's just a regular drill planned long time ago, while the motive of the intentional misinterpretation by Chinese state media as a "live-fire drill in the straits off Taiwan" should be questioned. Bush considers it as an attempt to increase pressure on Taiwan.