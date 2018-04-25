A round-Taiwan-island science tour to take place April 30 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Around 5,000 elementary school pupils and their parents will go on a five-day railway tour around Taiwan at the end of this month, but they are not going for the fun of sightseeing, but rather for the fun of learning science.

The Taiwan Railways of Popular Science is co-organized by National Cheng Kung University, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the National Applied Research Laboratories, and is overseen by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The journey will start from Taipei Main Station on April 30 and stop over 23 railway stations around the country. Both local students and visiting students who arrive by train will participate in a variety of scientific activities organized by local high schools, universities, and such enterprises as Micron Technology, Merck Taiwan, Sony Taiwan, and Texas Instruments.

Participants, some of whom will come from offshore islands such as Penghu, Orchid Island, and Kinmen, would occupy four cars of the train, the organizers said.

The total number of the participants, including students and parents, is estimated at around 5,000 this year, according to the organizers.

The activities will range from culinary events to DIY and laboratory classes, all of which are designed to help students get a better understanding of science that takes place in everyday life, such as gravity, electric current, and capillary action, among many others.