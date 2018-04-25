Today is Way Day! Wayfair Celebrates First-Ever Retail Holiday for Home with Lowest Prices Since Black Friday and Free Shipping Site-Wide for One Day Only

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, has declared today Way Day, an all-new retail holiday. For the next 24 hours, Wayfair will offer Black Friday-low prices on thousands of popular home furnishings, décor and home improvement items, plus free shipping on every order. As part of the celebration, Wayfair will surprise residents living on Wayfair-named streets in communities across the country. From Wayfair Lane in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey to Wayfair Drive in Pasadena, Texas, residents of seven Wayfair streets across America will receive a special delivery this morning and enjoy other festivities in their neighborhoods.

“When it comes to shopping for the home, Wayfair is focused on delivering an exceptional experience from beginning to end. Way Day is all about offering incredible deals on items our customers want, at prices that have traditionally been reserved for Black Friday deals,” said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer, Wayfair. “This event was thoughtfully planned with our customer at the core. Amazing deals will be revealed all day long and every single order will ship free. With Way Day, we’re taking it to the next level. Today customers can get everything they need to refresh their homes for the season at some of the lowest prices of the year.”

As part of the Way Day festivities, Wayfair will also host celebrations outside of the company’s global headquarters in Boston and in a pop-up location in downtown Toronto.

Beginning at 12 a.m. EST through midnight PST, customers can take advantage of unbeatable Way Day deals across dozens of categories including Outdoor, Kitchen & Dining, Living Room, Mattresses and Renovation & Appliances. Flash Deals will also launch every six hours throughout the day, allowing shoppers to save even more on bedding, rugs, wall art, accent furniture and beyond.

Wayfair credit card holders who shop Way Day deals will earn triple rewards on all purchases made with their card. Rewards can be redeemed on future orders on Wayfair retail sites. To learn more and apply for a Wayfair Card, go to: www.wayfair.com/wayfaircard.

To shop Way Day deals and discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more, go to: www.wayfair.com/wayday.

About Wayfair Inc.

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes – from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair , an online destination for all things home Joss & Main , where beautiful furniture and finds meet irresistible savings AllModern , unbelievable prices on everything modern Birch Lane , a collection of classic furnishings and timeless home décor Perigold , unparalleled access to the finest home décor and furnishings

Wayfair generated $4.7 billion in net revenue for full year 2017. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 7,700 people.

