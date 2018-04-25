Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Volstad, Santiago (5), Jones (8) and Castillo. W_Gonzales 2-2. L_Volstad 0-1. Sv_Diaz (9).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|110—3
|5
|1
|New York
|011
|120
|30x—8
|10
|4
Berrios, Pressly (5), Duffey (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Sabathia, Betances (7), Robertson (7), Shreve (8), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Berrios 2-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (8), Judge (7), Sanchez 2 (5).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|002
|0—3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|030
|000
|000
|1—4
|5
|0
Porcello, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (10) and Leon, Vazquez; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Osuna (9), Clippard (10) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 3-0. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Granderson (3).
___
|Oakland
|000
|001
|110—3
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|0
Triggs, Dull (7), Treinen (8), Trivino (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Hamels, Bush (7), Diekman (8), C.Martin (9) and Chirinos. W_Triggs 2-0. L_Hamels 1-4. Sv_Casilla (1). HRs_Oakland, Canha (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|021
|200
|302—10
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|011—
|3
|9
|1
Chatwood, Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Farrell (9) and Contreras; Tomlin, Otero (4), T.Olson (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), Belisle (9) and R.Perez. W_Chatwood 1-3. L_Tomlin 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), Happ (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|004
|000
|100—5
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|0
Davies, Albers (7), Jennings (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Kennedy, Smith (4), Hill (7), Boyer (8) and S.Perez. W_Davies 2-2. L_Kennedy 1-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (3), Shaw (5). Kansas City, Perez (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|304
|000—7
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|030
|020
|200
|002—9
|12
|0
McCarthy, Moylan (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Carle (9), Vizcaino (11), Fried (12) and Suzuki; Mahle, Garrett (7), Iglesias (9), W.Peralta (10), Hughes (10) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 1-2. L_Fried 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (4), Freeman 2 (4). Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (2), Votto (1).
___
|Arizona
|002
|021
|030—8
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|001
|000—4
|7
|1
Ray, Salas (5), Chafin (6), Hirano (7), De La Rosa (8), McFarland (9) and Avila; Velasquez, Arano (5), Hunter (6), Rios (7), Hutchison (8) and Alfaro. W_Salas 3-1. L_Velasquez 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Descalso (3), Avila (2), Dyson (1).