  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/25 11:48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 000 100 000—1 5 2
Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 1

Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Volstad, Santiago (5), Jones (8) and Castillo. W_Gonzales 2-2. L_Volstad 0-1. Sv_Diaz (9).

___

Minnesota 100 000 110—3 5 1
New York 011 120 30x—8 10 4

Berrios, Pressly (5), Duffey (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Sabathia, Betances (7), Robertson (7), Shreve (8), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Berrios 2-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (8), Judge (7), Sanchez 2 (5).

___

Boston 000 001 002 0—3 9 0
Toronto 030 000 000 1—4 5 0
(10 innings)

Porcello, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (10) and Leon, Vazquez; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Osuna (9), Clippard (10) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 3-0. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Granderson (3).

___

Oakland 000 001 110—3 8 0
Texas 000 001 010—2 6 0

Triggs, Dull (7), Treinen (8), Trivino (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Hamels, Bush (7), Diekman (8), C.Martin (9) and Chirinos. W_Triggs 2-0. L_Hamels 1-4. Sv_Casilla (1). HRs_Oakland, Canha (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 021 200 302—10 15 1
Cleveland 001 000 011— 3 9 1

Chatwood, Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Farrell (9) and Contreras; Tomlin, Otero (4), T.Olson (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), Belisle (9) and R.Perez. W_Chatwood 1-3. L_Tomlin 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), Happ (3).

___

Milwaukee 004 000 100—5 12 0
Kansas City 000 110 000—2 6 0

Davies, Albers (7), Jennings (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Kennedy, Smith (4), Hill (7), Boyer (8) and S.Perez. W_Davies 2-2. L_Kennedy 1-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (3), Shaw (5). Kansas City, Perez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 000 304 000—7 11 1
Cincinnati 030 020 200 002—9 12 0
(12 innings)

McCarthy, Moylan (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Carle (9), Vizcaino (11), Fried (12) and Suzuki; Mahle, Garrett (7), Iglesias (9), W.Peralta (10), Hughes (10) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 1-2. L_Fried 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (4), Freeman 2 (4). Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (2), Votto (1).

___

Arizona 002 021 030—8 11 0
Philadelphia 003 001 000—4 7 1

Ray, Salas (5), Chafin (6), Hirano (7), De La Rosa (8), McFarland (9) and Avila; Velasquez, Arano (5), Hunter (6), Rios (7), Hutchison (8) and Alfaro. W_Salas 3-1. L_Velasquez 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Descalso (3), Avila (2), Dyson (1).