Smoking ban on Taipei's Elephant Mountain starts May 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government will invoke a smoking ban on Elephant Mountain starting May 1.

This is the municipal government's first legal action taken towards eliminating smoking from all mountain scenic areas.

Elephant Mountain attracts large numbers of visitors and international tourists daily, especially during New Years, for this reason, the mountain was selected as the first location to carry out the ban in an effort to keep the area pristine.

The ban was created to "protect people's health right to not breathe in second hand smoke," according to the government announcement released on April 11.

Violators will be fined NT$2,000 to NT$10,000 (US$60 - US$340).

Elephant Mountain is famous for being an ideal spot to take photos of the Taipei skyline and draws large crowds every day as a result.