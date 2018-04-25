BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Lowrie Oak 24 102 13 37 .363 MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360 Altuve Hou 24 94 13 33 .351 Betts Bos 20 75 23 26 .347 Gregorius NYY 22 75 19 26 .347 Correa Hou 23 81 17 28 .346 MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344 Judge NYY 22 82 22 28 .341 HRamirez Bos 19 75 16 25 .333 Cano Sea 22 78 16 25 .321 Haniger Sea 22 78 12 25 .321 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.