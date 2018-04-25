In northern Myanmar, a forgotten conflict intensifies

In this March 17, 2018 photo, a Kachin Independence Army rebel watches no man's land, towards Myanmar army front line from a outpost in Hpalap mountai
This March 16, 2018 photo, shows Laiza, a small town along the Chinese border and the headquarter of the Kachin Independence Army in northern Myanmar.
In this March 20, 2018 photo, frontline of the Myanmar army on a hill top, background is seen from the Kachin rebel controlled Lawa Yang area, outside
In this March 20, 2018 photo, a Kachin Independence army rebel stands at frontline outpost facing no man's land in Lawa Yang, outside of Laiza, the ar
In this March 17, 2018 photo, a Kachin Independence Army rebel walks in frontline at Hpalap mountain controlled by the Kachin rebels in northern Kachi
In this March 17, 2018 photo, a Kachin Independence Army fighter walks in a jungle path from Mu Du front line toward Hpalap outpost in an area control
In this March 17, 2018 photo, Kachin Independence Army fighters walk in a jungle path from Mu Du front line to Hpalap outpost in an area controlled by
In this March 17, 2018 photo, Labang La Sam, a former Kachin Independence Army rebel sits in his bamboo tent at Maga Yang refugee camp, in an area con
In this March 18, 2018 photo, recently injured Kachin Independence Army rebels who are fighting against Myanmar army, are warded in a hospital run by
In this March 19, 2018 photo, refugee children play in a makeshift bomb-shelter made with sandbags at Woi Chyai camp for refugees close to Laiza, nort
In this March 18, 2018 photo, five-year old Zai Zin Awng, with a toy gun imitates a Kachin rebel as he plays a combat game outside the Baptist church
LAIZA, Myanmar (AP) — The war between Myanmar's army and ethnic Kachin rebels is intensifying in the country's north.
The United Nations says 10,000 civilians have been displaced since January.
The conflict has ground on for generations. But it has largely been forgotten and recently it has been overshadowed in Myanmar by violence against Rohingya Muslims in the west, nearly 700,000 of whom have been driven into exile since August.
This month, rebel officials say the army has stepped up attacks in gold and amber mining regions of Kachin state.