By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 11:38
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cabrera NYM 20 79 16 28 .354
Arenado Col 19 68 9 24 .353
Herrera Phi 21 79 12 26 .329
Martinez StL 21 76 7 25 .329
Grandal LAD 18 67 11 22 .328
Hoskins Phi 22 67 16 22 .328
Swanson Atl 21 86 13 28 .326
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
Pham StL 19 66 18 21 .318
Cain Mil 22 79 16 25 .316
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Chicago, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 24; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; FFreeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.