|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cabrera NYM
|20
|79
|16
|28
|.354
|Arenado Col
|19
|68
|9
|24
|.353
|Herrera Phi
|21
|79
|12
|26
|.329
|Martinez StL
|21
|76
|7
|25
|.329
|Grandal LAD
|18
|67
|11
|22
|.328
|Hoskins Phi
|22
|67
|16
|22
|.328
|Swanson Atl
|21
|86
|13
|28
|.326
|Bryant ChC
|19
|69
|12
|22
|.319
|Pham StL
|19
|66
|18
|21
|.318
|Cain Mil
|22
|79
|16
|25
|.316
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Chicago, 6; 7 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 24; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; FFreeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17; 5 tied at 16.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.