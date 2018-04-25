The Latest: Dallas officers out of surgery, arrest made

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two Dallas police officers and an employee of a home improvement store (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Two Dallas police officers and a home improvement store employee are out of surgery after being shot while escorting a man from the store.

Meanwhile, Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a Home Depot store in northern Dallas.

The arrest came just before 10 p.m. after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies. Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall says 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez was arrested on aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft warrants.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said, "We got our man."

Hall provided no updates on the conditions of the two police officers and the store employee who is a loss-prevention officer. She asked for continued prayers for their recovery.

___

6:20 p.m.

Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.

The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.