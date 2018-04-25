|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|14
|8
|.636
|3
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|4
|Tampa Bay
|8
|13
|.381
|8½
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Chicago
|5
|15
|.250
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|.238
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Oakland
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Texas
|8
|17
|.320
|8½
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1
Oakland 9, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.