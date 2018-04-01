Club Med holiday resort comes to Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renown worldwide for creating all-inclusive vacation experiences, Club Med will begin construction of their first Taiwan "vacation village" in Dapeng Bay, Pingtung next year.

The decision to bring the vacation resort to Taiwan is part of a larger initiative to improve Pingtung tourism. Pingtung officials worry that the area does not meet international tourism standards.

The Pen Bay International Ltd. (大鵬灣國際開發公司) signed a contract with Club Med this month to begin construction of the facilities next year and estimates a budget of NT$2.2 billion (US$75 million) for the project.

Pen Bay CEO Lin Lin Hsueh-chih (林學智) said that the development of Dapeng Bay has been slow, but that bringing Club Med to Pingtung will transform the area into a popular travel destination for domestic and international tourists, reported Liberty Times.

The new resort is estimated to cover over 20 hectares (50 acres) of waterfront land. Land development will begin after the Lantern Festival and Club Med is scheduled to open in 2020.

Club Med has over 70 vacation villas worldwide that offer a variety of all-inclusive holiday packages, including lodging, food, and entertainment. Other Club Med establishments in Asia are located in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Republic of the Maldives, and Mauritius.