Big data helps Taiwan's drug trafficking operations, police

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Kaohsiung police and prosecutors recently attributed the success of Taiwan's recent biggest-ever drug seizure to the newly established national big data center for illegal drugs.

Taiwanese police have seized more than four tons of illegal drugs in a nationwide operation running ahead of the Lunar New Year, and police attributed the success of the operation to the big data analytics, which was implemented a year ago.

Kaohsiung prosecutors told the media that police began collecting information ranging from addresses, phone numbers, license plate numbers, types of drugs, and drug ring connections. With that, more than 67 million call detail records, and a data set of 540,000 names and phone numbers have been utilized police drug trafficking operations as of the end of February.

Kaohsiung Chief prosecutor Wang Chieh-to (王捷拓) explained that big data allows more-accurate predictions, better decisions, and precise interventions across the country, and has resulted in more successful operations over the past year.

Wang said that the big data analytics can help track down the main source of drugs with the aim of busting drug rings and halting the increase of drug abuse. In the long term, the database will also assist the Ministry of Health and Welfare with its drug rehabilitation efforts and to cut down on the number of drug users.

Taiwanese authorities on April 16 also uncovered the largest methamphetamine factory in the country to date, with 107 kg of crystallized methamphetamine, 142 kg of half-processed methamphetamine, and 7,000 kg of materials set to produce the drug being seized following a raid on a sheet metal house in Tucheng District, New Taipei City.