By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 10:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360
Lowrie Oak 23 98 13 35 .357
Altuve Hou 24 94 13 33 .351
Betts Bos 20 75 23 26 .347
Gregorius NYY 22 75 19 26 .347
Correa Hou 23 81 17 28 .346
MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344
Judge NYY 22 82 22 28 .341
HRamirez Bos 19 75 16 25 .333
Cano Sea 22 78 16 25 .321
Haniger Sea 22 78 12 25 .321
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.