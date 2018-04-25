  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/25 10:07
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 000 100 000—1 5 2
Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 1

Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Volstad, Santiago (5), Jones (8) and Castillo. W_Gonzales 2-2. L_Volstad 0-1. Sv_Diaz (9).

___

Minnesota 100 000 110—3 5 1
New York 011 120 30x—8 10 4

Berrios, Pressly (5), Duffey (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Sabathia, Betances (7), Robertson (7), Shreve (8), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Berrios 2-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (8), Judge (7), Sanchez 2 (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 021 200 302—10 15 1
Cleveland 001 000 011— 3 9 1

Chatwood, Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Farrell (9) and Contreras; Tomlin, Otero (4), Olson (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Chatwood 1-3. L_Tomlin 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), Happ (3).