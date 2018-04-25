Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Volstad, Santiago (5), Jones (8) and Castillo. W_Gonzales 2-2. L_Volstad 0-1. Sv_Diaz (9).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|110—3
|5
|1
|New York
|011
|120
|30x—8
|10
|4
Berrios, Pressly (5), Duffey (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Sabathia, Betances (7), Robertson (7), Shreve (8), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Berrios 2-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (8), Judge (7), Sanchez 2 (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|021
|200
|302—10
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|011—
|3
|9
|1
Chatwood, Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Farrell (9) and Contreras; Tomlin, Otero (4), Olson (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Chatwood 1-3. L_Tomlin 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1), Schwarber 2 (6), Happ (3).