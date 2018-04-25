|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|19
|71
|23
|26
|.366
|MMachado Bal
|23
|89
|13
|32
|.360
|Lowrie Oak
|23
|98
|13
|35
|.357
|Altuve Hou
|24
|94
|13
|33
|.351
|Gregorius NYY
|22
|75
|19
|26
|.347
|Correa Hou
|23
|81
|17
|28
|.346
|MSmith TB
|19
|61
|9
|21
|.344
|Judge NYY
|22
|82
|22
|28
|.341
|Cano Sea
|22
|78
|16
|25
|.321
|Haniger Sea
|22
|78
|12
|25
|.321
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.